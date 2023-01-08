journal-news logo
MILLER, Kelly P.

Jan. 11, 1974 - Dec. 26, 2022

Kelly P. Miller passed away on December 26th after an extended illness. He was 48.

He leaves children Brittany Bledsoe, Bradlee (Bethany) Miller, Breeanna, Lainey, and Isabelle Miller; grandchild Abel Nelson; parents Ron and Sheri Miller; brothers Joe Witt, Keith Miller; sisters Dawn Witt, Jennifer Miller and many extended family and friends to cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by grandparents Bernard and Marilyn Perry, Orville and Regina Miller; uncles Bill Conn, Charles Turner and nephew Cody Roberts. He worked in construction. He enjoyed fishing and working on cars. He was there to help anyone in need.

A private ceremony will be at the convenience of the family.

Donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton.

