Miller, Keith Lewis (67) of Centerville passed in his home, surrounded by family, on March 30, 2024 after battling Parkinson's and Pancreatic Cancer.



From Montvale, New Jersey, he attended Pace University for undergrad in Mathematics and Computer Science before moving to Dayton, Ohio, for graduate studies in Applied Mathematics. As a teaching assistant he had the good fortune to meet his wife Linda and the two built a life full of love - Sunday night family dinners, summer vacations to Hilton Head Island, riding the emotional roller coaster of the Dayton Flyer's men's basketball and Cincinnati Reds seasons, and golfing across the country one sunny green at a time.



Keith was a joyful, optimistic man who loved golfing, traveling, and cheering for the Dayton Flyers. He is remembered as a kind, positive force who could converse with anyone in a way that made them feel seen, heard, and included. His generosity was second to none; not only his penchant for picking up dinner, but also his quality time with family and mentorship of those seeking advice over the years. His knack for seeing the best in those around him, acknowledging the best in every situation, and delighting in life's simple pleasures continues to encourage us to see silver linings during this painful time.



Keith's legacy lives on through his surviving family, wife of 41 years Linda Miller, children Jackie (Sean) Peace and Bryan (Bethany) Miller, granddaughters Aubrey and Isla Peace and Lucy Miller, siblings Kathleen Miller and Matt (Laura) Miller, siblings in law Mike Noland, Betsy (Terry) Gerbec, Sue (Lou) Intilli, and Carol Noland, nieces and nephews Samantha, Jenna and Cole Miller, Zack (Stephanie) Gerbec, Lauren (Nick) Intilli, and countless friends who will tell his stories for years to come.



Keith is preceded in death by his parents, Woodruff and Elizabeth Miller, in laws, George and Millie Noland, and nephew, Daniel Gerbec.



If inclined, please donate to support the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (www.michaeljfox.org) or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://pancan.org).



All are welcome to join the family for visitation from 12:00  2:00pm and a memorial celebration from 2:00  3:00pm on Saturday, April 13 at Tobias Funeral Home at 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45459.



