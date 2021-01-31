MILLER, Jim



Jim left this earth peacefully on January 19, 2021, at his winter home in Naples, Florida. Jim was born in New Lexington, Ohio, on July 17, 1937, to Stanley and Margaret (Gordon) Miller. His siblings (all deceased) were Betty Miller, Bob Miller and Sue Spohn. Jim leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Darlene (Philpot) Miller and four children, Steve (Michelle) Miller, Scott (Dana) Miller, Angie (Roger) Brown and Stephanie (Chris) Gonya. He also leaves behind several grandchildren, family and friends. There will be a visitation at Tri-County Assembly of God, 7350 Dixie Hwy, Fairfield, Oh 45014 on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will follow the visitation. Burial to be private at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask to consider a donation to The Joe Nuxhall Scholarship Fund c/o The Fairfield Community Foundation, 5350 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield, Ohio 45014.

