MILLER (FRYMAN), Janet Grace



MILLER, Janet Grace, age 89, of Trenton, Ohio passed away Monday, May 26, 2025 at Hawthorne Glen Senior Living Campus where she had resided for five months. She was born August 31 1935 in Middletown, Ohio, and lived in this area all her life. She was a Manager at Fifth/Third Bank for over 30 years. She and her husband enjoyed camping in local state parks and camp grounds. She also enjoyed collecting Cardinal Red Bird items. Preceding her in death were her parents, Elizabeth (Miller) and Oscar Camp Fryman; and her husband of 61 years, Jesse Miller in 2020. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Butler County Memorial Park, Garden of the Good Shepherd, Trenton, Ohio, with Pastor Keith Risner officiating. Interment will follow next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com