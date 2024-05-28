Miller, Jack
MILLER, Jack
age 83, of Fairfield, passed away on May 22, 2024. He leaves to cherish his memory, three beautiful daughters, Jackie (Don Cipollini), Jennifer (Roger Beard), and Jana (Bryan Stinchcomb) and their families.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29th at 5:00 7:00 pm at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH 45014. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 30. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton.
