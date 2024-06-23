Miller, Hazel

Miller (Werner), Hazel Irene

Age 85 of Millville passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2024 from 10AM until time of service (12PM) at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. For full obit visit www.avancefuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

