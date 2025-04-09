Miller, Dorothy



Dorothy "Dot" Jane Miller.



"Fine and Dandy, Sweet as Candy!" - Dorothy's favorite response to how she was doing, always sure to bring a smile or a laugh, as she loved spreading joy. At 92, she passed away on April 6, 2025, joining her beloved husband, William "Bill" E. Miller, in eternity. Those who knew her lovingly called her "Dot." Born on March 24, 1933, in Urbana, OH, she was the daughter of the late Clement L. and Bernice A. (Snyder) Hoberty. A proud graduate of Northwestern High School, Dot worked at Crowell-Collier Publishing Company and alongside her family at Lawrenceville Gulf Station, where she met Bill, the love of her life. They married on December 24, 1953.



Dot was passionate about quilting, sewing, gardening (winning several Clark County Fair ribbons), canning, and babysitting, which she did with great joy. The children adored her, calling her "Mrs. Dot." She cherished family vacations to Campbellford, Canada, where fishing and camping brought treasured memories. Dot's love of family led to the adoption of two daughters, Jodie and Patricia.



Dorothy is survived by daughters Jodie J. (Steven) Rustin and Patricia A. Penwell; six grandchildren, Bryant M. Mollett, D. Tyler Conway, Jamie"James" Penwell, Rebecca D. (Douglas) Laney, Bethany M. (Matthew) Perry, and Samantha H. (Colton) Brown; and eight great-grandchildren, Elijah, Carter, Khalil, Furious, Bradley, Kyler, Atreyu, Audrey, and an additional baby arriving in August. She is survived by siblings Bonna May "Bonnie" Krichbaum, Stephen (Judy) Hoberty, and Susan (John) Swope, along with several nieces and nephews.



Dot was preceded in death by her husband Bill, and siblings Charles "Buddy," Clement "Jr.," Jack, Jim, Jean, Joan, Donna Faye, Shirley, and several nieces and nephews.



Kalmer Memorial Service has provided cremation services by her wishes. There will be no memorial service, and she will be placed with her husband. In lieu of flowers or cards, memorial contributions may be made online to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.



