Miller, Dena Kay



Age 69, of Brookville, passed away on April 13, 2024. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Following services a celebration of life gathering will be held at the Brookhaven Conference Center.



