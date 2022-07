MILLER, David Francis



54, of Miamisburg, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022. Visitation will be 2:00-4:00PM Funeral Services beginning at 4:00PM on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD., KETTERING. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.