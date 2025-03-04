Miller, Christine



Christine Miller, age 84 of New Carlisle, passed away Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Vancrest of New Carlisle. She was born in Hope, Kentucky on November 7, 1940, the daughter of Lewis & Edna (Coffey) Walters. She was a 4H advisor for many years. She loved to cook, work in her garden and watch birds at the feeder. She also enjoyed going to garage sales, auctions and collecting antiques. She is survived by her children Brian (Barb) Miller and Tammy Miller; grandchildren Jeremy (Alexa) Miller, Jessie (Jake) Schumann and Ashley Miller; great grandchildren Ryker Miller, Rory Miller, Bodhi Schumann, Rylan Miller and Maeve Schumann; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 55 years Harold "Butch" Miller in 2015; and siblings Joyce Cromwell, Clinton Walters, Clayton Walters, Maxine Thuma and James Walters. Christine was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 6, 2025, from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Jeremy Miller officiating. Burial will follow in New Carlisle Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





