Miller, Carol



Miller, Carol, 81, passed away on July 19 at Vancrest of Urbana where she had resided for six years. Carol was born on Dec. 28, 1943 and raised in Springfield Township. She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1961. After high school she worked for the Kissel Company and Big Brothers, Big Sisters. She owned several small businesses in town and co-owned a teacher supply store, Miss Tiggley's, with her cousin, the late Donna Parks. A music lover and fiercely independent and, at times, adventurous, during the height of Beatlemania in the mid 1960's, Carol flew alone to London and Liverpool, England where she met George Harrison's mother. She was preceded in death by her father Marvin, mother Mary, brother Dwight, cousin Donna Parks and aunt Elta Baker. She is survived by cousin Charles Miller of South Vienna. Carol will be buried next to her family at Rose Hill Burial Park at 10AM, July 25.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com