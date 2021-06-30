journal-news logo
MILLER, Bryon R.

Age 62. Sunrise September 24, 1958, and Sunset June 20, 2021. Visitation 5:30 PM and Funeral 6:30 PM, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Greater Grace

Temple, 380 W. Leffel Ln 45506. Interment at Ferncliff Cemetery, Friday, July 2, 2021, 10 AM. Ministry of Comfort

entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the

complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the MILLER Family, visit


www.TheChapelofPeace.com


