Miller, Betty Lee



Betty Lee Miller, 87 years old from Middletown, Ohio passed away Monday, May 8, 2023. Betty was born in La Frank, West Virginia to Earl Hollandsworth and Molly (Dobbs) Hollandsworth on October 15, 1935. Betty grew up in Northridge, Ohio and was a long-term resident of Middletown, Ohio. Betty has been reunited in death with her husband, Paul E. Miller and her children Eddie Miller, Paul Miller Jr. and Belinda Fitzgerald. Betty is survived by her daughter Teresa Carpenter and her son-in-law Bill Carpenter. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Betty A. Miller and her son-in-law John K. Fitzgerald. Betty is also survived by her grandchildren: Tiffany Haag, Richard Carpenter, James Miller, Brian Miller, Ashley Smith and Liam Fitzgerald. She is survived by two great grandchildren: Kylie Carpenter and Carter Haag. A visitation will be from 1:00pm-2:00pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue Middletown, Ohio, 45005 on Friday, May 12, 2023 immediately followed by a funeral service at 2:00pm. There will be a graveside service at Woodside Cemetery, located at 1401 Woodside Blvd, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Betty will be placed next to her loving husband, Paul Miller whom she was married to for 53 years. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for the Miller family.

