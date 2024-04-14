Miller, Bertha "Betsy"



Bertha "Betsy" Miller, age 104, of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born on January 4, 1920, in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Philip & Rebecca (Gershon) Nyman. Mrs. Miller was an Interior Decorator for Town & Country Furniture Store for 10 years. Betsy was an active member of the Center for Spiritual Living Greater Dayton; she was an exercise teacher for 17 years, and practiced Yoga & Tai Chi for 50 years. She was a member of VFW Post #9927, Kettering, OH. Betsy was a volunteer for the Dayton Opera Guild, a member of multiple Senior Citizen Centers, she entertained the Senior Citizens at St. Leonard's Center, and Lincoln Park. Her hobbies included: French, journaling, writing, golf, watercolor, decorating and dancing. Preceded in death by her first husband Miguel Llacera and by her second husband James Miller, and by her 2 sisters Muriel Samuels and Rosalind Joel. She is survived by her loving sons; Ken Llacera and wife Shirley & Dennis Llacera, stepchildren Vicki Skerness, Sandy Percy and husband Glenn, and J.R. Miller, grandchildren Stacey Llacera, Michael Llacera, and Jennifer Tyson and husband Terence Tyson, step-grandchildren Carly Corbitt and Melissa McLain and husband David, great grandchildren Jordon Llacera, Megan Miller and husband Ransome Rowland, and Joshua Llacera, great, great granddaughter Charlie Rae Rowland, and step-great grandchildren Grace McLain & Grant McLain, as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton with Pastor John Mittermaier officiating. A Gathering of Family and Friends will follow the Celebration of Life on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dennis Llacera.



