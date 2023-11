Miller, Barbara Jean



Barbara Jean Miller, 86, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on November 7, 2023. She was born on January 28, 1937.



She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Miller, who resides in Los Angeles, CA and Ollie Scott, a very close family friend in Dayton. Barbara also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A memorial service to celebrate Barbara's life will be scheduled at a later date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com