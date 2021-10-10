journal-news logo
MILLARD, Donald

MILLARD, Donald Lee

85, passed away on October 1, 2021, after a brief illness.

Survived by his wife of 57 years, the former Mary Leyes, and his son Robert (Mary Kay). Also survived by his sister Joyce (Charlie) Hylton, brother-in-law James Leyes, and many nieces and nephews. Born in Allock, Kentucky, in 1936, he served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years before moving to Dayton. He worked at W. H. Kiefaber for 35 years. His quiet nature and thoughtfulness will be missed by all who knew him. There will be no service.

