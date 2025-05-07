Milillo, James "Jim"



James Phillip "Jim" Milillo, age 80 of Parker's Lake, KY passed away Thursday April 24, 2025 at his home and was placed in the care of Hickman-Strunk Funeral Home. Jim was born on June 18, 1944 in Hamilton, Ohio to Frank and Betty Jane Milillo. A gifted cook and exceptional baker, he had a passion for food that led him to own and operate the popular J. Milillo's Pizza, which earned recognition in 1989 as Best Italian Pizza in Cincinnati. He also owned VJ's Gourmet Pizza in Hamilton, Ohio. Together with his wife Vickie (Taylor) he ran their restaurants as a true family business and involved their children in the day to day operations using cherished family recipes. Jim was a very skilled pool player and the proud owner of Jim's Billiards in Butler County, Ohio. He also was employed by the railroad and Southwestern Ohio Steel. In his youth, Jim worked with his family at Milillo's Bakery in Hamilton. In 2000, Jim retired to the Taylor family farm in Kentucky, where he embraced the peace of rural life. He loved nature, feeding the birds, riding four wheelers, and taking care of his animals. He especially enjoyed caring for his property and mowing the lawn, which he would spend hours doing. He was an accomplished guitar player and enjoyed sitting on the porch playing guitar and singing with Vickie. He found great joy in the annual Cousin's Day gathering at the farm. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in laws Denny and Edie Taylor, a grandson Joseph Ledford, his brother Jerry Milillo and wife Shirley, a brother Larry Milillo, a brother in law Larry Marrow, and a loving niece Terry Duncil. Jim is survived by his devoted wife Vickie, children Michael Milillo and wife Lisa, Shauna Hardin and husband Mike, Denise Arthur and husband Mark. He leaves behind grandchildren Nicholas Milillo, Leah Starcher, and husband Zach, Leslie Ledford, Jesse James Delk, Isabelle Jade Delk, and Kendall Janette Hardin. He is survived by his great grandchildren Landen Starcher, Madison Starcher, Julian James Delk and Ava Jane Delk. He will be missed by his brother Steve, and wife Gail Milillo, brother Danny Milillo, sister Phyllis Pfister and husband Terry, and sisters in law Tommie Milillo and Terry Marrow. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family members and friends who loved him deeply. Jim will always be remembered for his fun loving ways, creativity, and his love of God and family. On Monday May 19th, there will be a memorial service at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Route 4 Fairfield. Family and friends may gather at 11:00 AM followed by prayers at noon. A reception will follow at 1:30 PM at the Veteran's Park Lodge, 10 New London Rd. Hamilton, OH 45013. Jim will be buried at a later date with a celebration of life in Ky. Online condolences may be made at www.websterfunerahomes.com



