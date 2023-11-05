Mileo, Joseph C.



age 90, of New Carlisle, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 30, 2023. Joseph was born in Washington D.C. on September 27, 1933 to the late Joseph & Vera Mileo. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony James Mileo; nephew, Anthony James Mileo Jr. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Thea Mileo; children, Stephen C. (Teri) Mileo, Lora (Don) Bogard, Terri Mileo, Tricia (Rob Imbriani) Mileo-Smith, and Jodi (Tony Cottrill) Mileo; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Bell and Rosie Hawkins; and many other relatives and friends. Services will be held in the Spring of 2024. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



