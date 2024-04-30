Milby, Corrine L. "Connie"



Corrine Lou "Connie" Milby, age 80 of Clayton, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Dayton on December 14, 1943 the daughter of Clyde N. & Luella (Heath) Cavin. She was a member of Redemption Christian Tabernacle and loved playing dominoes with her girlfriends. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and hosting family game nights. She was affectionately known by all as Grandma. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard E. Milby; children Melinda Josselyn and Pamela (Jim) Reed; grandchildren Paige (Bryan) Bias, Jamie (Jessica Wenig) Reed, Nicolle (Megan Hamman) Reed and Richard Reed; great grandson Steven Bias; her dogs Peppy & Lady; and her special grand dogs and animals Miska, Maya, Riley, Jackson Taylor, Henry, Reggie, Charlie, and Chip. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Oliver "Doc" North; grandson Tyler Josselyn; and brother William "Billy" Davis. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dayton for their care and concern during this difficult time. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024 from 10:30 am  12:00 pm at Redemption Christian Tabernacle, 11780 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 12:00 pm at the church with Pastor Todd Hoskins officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Connie's memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420 or your favorite animal society. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





