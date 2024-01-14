MIKESELL, Shirley



Shirley Keller Mikesell, age 87, of Kettering passed away peacefully on January 8, 2024. She was born in New Lebanon on August 13, 1936 to the late A. Ray and Ruby Keller. In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Donald E. Mikesell; sister, Carole Allgyer and brother-in-law, Don Allgyer. Shirley is survived by her children, Terry (Jennifer) Mikesell, Lorri (Kenneth) Alcorn, Jeff (Joanne) Mikesell, Peggi (David) Patrick; brother, James (Phyllis) Keller; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; along with many other family and friends. Shirley was a graduate of Dixie High School, Sinclair College and Miami University. She was a member of the Dayton Society of Artists and earned many awards for her paintings and sculptures. She enjoyed making paintings, sculptures, crafts and needle-art projects for her family. With an interest in genealogy, she authored six research books for genealogists. Her legacy of love, quiet strength and fierce independence will be missed deeply. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Shirley's memory to Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St., Dayton, Ohio 45403. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.



