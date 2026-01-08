In Birthday Remembrance
Mike Morris
Who would've been
66 years old Jan. 8, 2026. We are thankful for the
good memories of the
good times we had.
We love and miss you!
Happy Birthday Mike!
Lovingly, Your Family
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
Credit: Legacy.com
Credit: Legacy.com
In Birthday Remembrance
Mike Morris
Who would've been
66 years old Jan. 8, 2026. We are thankful for the
good memories of the
good times we had.
We love and miss you!
Happy Birthday Mike!
Lovingly, Your Family
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com