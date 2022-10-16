journal-news logo
MIESMER, Gary

MIESMER, Gary R.

68, of Centerville, peacefully passed away on October 11th, 2022, at his home. He was born June 19th, 1954, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Philip and Lorna (Wymer) Miesmer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Adele Miesmer; children, Renee (Doug) Swaney, Gary (Lindsay) Miesmer, and Scott Miesmer; grandchildren, Jenna, Luke, Tyler, Lance, Kayleigh, and Clay; siblings, Lorie (Rick) Rowe, Philip (Linda) Miesmer, and David (Sandy) Miesmer; his father-in-law, Michael Battaglia; and numerous family members and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 beginning at 11:00AM at Incarnation Catholic Parish, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Centerville, Ohio. A visitation time will be held one hour prior.

