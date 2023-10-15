Midlam, Michael



MIDLAM, Michael R. age 65 of Riverside passed away Wednesday October 11, 2023. Mike was a truck driver for more than 30 years. He then retired to God's country for 15 years where he continued to perfect his dream of living off the land. Mike is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jody (Luck) Midlam, children Maureen Midlam (Steve Carroll), Cole Midlam, granddaughter Jaelynn Midlam, sister Marsha Midlam, brother Mark (Vangie) Midlam, nieces and nephews Cody Midlam, Danielle (Daniel) Strauss, Kathleen Midlam, Kimberly (Ryan Amell) Midlam, Melanie Midlam and 7 great nieces and nephews. It was Mike's desire for cremation and private services. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home West Carrollton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

Dayton, OH

45449