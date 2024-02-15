Middlestetter (Jaques), Betty Marie
MIDDLESTETTER, Betty M.
Age 87, of Brookville, OH passed away on February 13, 2024 at her residence following an extended illness. Visitation will be at Gilbert Fellers Funeral Home in Brookville, OH on Sunday, February 18, 2024 from 3-6 p.m. Service will be held at Crestview Baptist Church on February 19, 2024 at 11 a.m. Gilbert Fellers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.Gilbert-Fellers.com.
Funeral Home Information
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH
45309
https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/