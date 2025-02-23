MICK, Thomas Charles Joseph



passed on to the next life February 18, 2025 at his home in Washington Township surrounded by his loving family. Never one for formality, he went by Tom. He was a cherished husband of 62 years to his wife Patty and a beloved father to his four children, Lisa (spouse Edwin), Chrissy (Jack), Tom (Shinko), and Stephanie (Erick). Tom was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Laverne and Charles Mick on February 13, 1937 and had a younger sister MaryAnn, who loved him dearly as he did her. Tom attended St. Peter in Chains Grade School and Hamilton Catholic High School. After high school, Tom matriculated at the University of Dayton and graduated Magna Cum Laude. He went on to attend the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine. He graduated with honors and was admitted to AOA (Alpha Omega Alpha) medical honor society. After completing his general internship at Miami Valley Hospital, he was drafted into the Navy as a ship's doctor on the USS Thor. His positive attitude and work ethic won the respect and appreciation of his peers to the extent that he was awarded a ship's plaque, one of only two given during his two year period of service. His Naval years behind him, he completed a residency at the University of Virginia in radiology under the historic Chairman of Radiology, Dr. Ted Keats. He was a chief resident and asked to stay on as faculty, but the call of family to return to Dayton proved too strong. He joined Medical Radiologists Incorporated in Dayton providing radiological services to Good Samaritan Hospital, Saint Elizabeth's Hospital, and Wayne Hospital. Tom was an excellent radiologist with an eye to detail not matched by many, and both his clinical acumen and genuine care for his patients were exemplary. Tom loved to travel and took his family all over the United States and the world. Tom was an excellent golfer, was a member of the Country Club of the North and Sugar Valley Country Club. He loved playing at courses around the world on his travels, especially with his son. He loved to laugh and tell stories and jokes, and had a wonderful deep hearty and infectious laugh. He loved the simple things in life like peanuts, popcorn, keeping up with sports (especially UD Flyers Basketball and Notre Dame Football) but also the finer things like champagne, classical music, the opera, and many museums, but especially The Dayton Art Institute and The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Tom was a man of deep Catholic Faith and lived the lessons of the Gospel everyday. He had a kind heart, a sharp, inquisitive mind, an exceptionally persevering spirit and a quiet strength. Most of all, Tom loved his family and considered it his mission in life to raise a happy family and to live a good life. He most certainly achieved this goal. He was a true and loyal friend to many. This brief description of Tom cannot possibly capture his enormous goodness and the depth of love for him by his family. To put it simply, he was a great and beloved man. Tom is survived by his wife Patty, his children, grandchildren, sisters and brothers in law, nieces, and nephews. A viewing will take place Friday February 28, 2025 from 9:00-10:30 AM at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. After the viewing, a funeral Mass will be said at the Church of the Incarnation (55 Williamsburg Ln, Centerville) at 11:30 AM.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com