Michael Wells

wELLS, Michael H.



In Loving Memory of Michael H. Wells



Michael H. Wells, age 78, of London, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home on October 29, 2025, surrounded by his beloved family. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, Michael lived a life marked by love, dedication, and quiet strength.



He is survived by his devoted wife and best friend of 44 years, Marilyn Wells; and their three daughters: Nina (Richard) Taylor, Tabitha (Billy) Sandlin, and Jackie Rittenhouse. Michael was a proud grandfather to six grandchildren – Alex Taylor, Cody Taylor, Logan Rittenhouse, Lillian Rittenhouse, Ronald Krems, and Brandy Krems – and a great grandfather to James Krems. He also leaves behind his cousin Sherry Lunsford and her family, along with many cherished nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends who held a special place in his heart.



Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Ida (Marie) and George (Harold) Wells.



After graduating from Garfield High School in Hamilton, Ohio, Michael joined the United States Air Force, where he honorably served as a B-52 bomber pilot. He later spent 15 years working at Fisher Body in Hamilton, followed by a distinguished 30-year career as a master electrician and private contractor at Mayport Naval Station.



The family of Michael H. Wells will receive friends on Saturday, November 8, 2025 between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home, 510 E. Fourth St., London, Kentucky 40741.



The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com