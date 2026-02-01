Michael Ward Sr.

Photo of Michael Ward Sr.

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Michael Ward Sr.
7 hours ago
Ward, Sr., Michael R.

Age 82, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, February 5, 2026, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

