Michael Sohngen

Sohngen, Michael Shotts "Mick"



Age 79, of Moore Haven, FL died peacefully October 26, 2025 with his wife Lisa at his side. Michael (Mick) was born in Hamilton, OH in February, 1947 to Neil and Hazel (Trester) Sohngen. Mick married Lisa (Diesbach) Sohngen on her parents' houseboat on Barkley Lake, KY. He is survived by his loving wife Lisa of 49 years, a brother Neil and his wife Janet (Esch) Sohngen, as sister-in-law Chris (Diesbach) Simpson, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his brother Pete and wife Judith (Cordingly) of Memphis, TN. Mick was a graduate of Taft High School and Colorado State University. He served as a commissioned officer in the United States Army for two years after graduation and receipt of commission. Upon completion of service duty he returned to Hamilton where he began working at the family business (Las-Stik Manufacturing) until retirement 30 years later. Private funeral arrangements have been made at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Mick's memory to a favorite charity or Point Light Fellowship Food Pantry care of: Jo Strausbaugh, 15702 State Rd East78, Okeechobee, FL 34974.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com