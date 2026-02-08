Michael Reed

Reed, Michael J. "Stub"



affectionately known by friends and family as "Stub/Stubby," was a devoted father, brother, son, and loyal friend whose presence left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him. He was deeply loved by his children and cherished by countless others whose lives he touched. He was an Army veteran and worked at General Motors for 30 years and later went into business with his brother, Pat - taking on Toby's Tavern to keep him busy (didn't know what he was in for ;) Mike had a true passion for sports, especially the Cincinnati Bengals and THE Ohio State Buckeyes. He also loved a good wager - whether it was football, a horse race, or just about anything that could be gambled on, Mike enjoyed the thrill of the game as much as the camaraderie that came with it. Known for being tough and stubborn, Mike also had a heart that would do anything for someone in need - especially when it came to his children. Beneath that stubborn exterior was a man of deep loyalty, quiet generosity, and fierce love for his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth "Charlene" Reed; his father, Harold Reed; and his beloved son, Michael Tucker Reed. He is survived by his sons, Jason Reed (wife, Grace, and grandchildren); Anthony Reed (Krista); his daughter, Maria Reed, and her children, Nariah and Brian ; his siblings, Karen Franz, Patrick Reed, and Timothy (Kim) Reed; along with many nieces and nephews, who he dearly loved. Though stubborn to the core, Mike will be unexplainably missed and loved forever and always by family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Friday, February 13, 2026, at Emmanuel Catholic Church. Fr. Epitasy Makala celebrant. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 pm - 8 pm on Thursday, February 12, at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Building Bridges, an organization that one of Mike's great friends (Ron Reigelsberger) organized years ago. https://bbyouth.org/ Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



