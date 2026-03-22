Michael Osborne

Osborne, Michael E.



Michael E. Osborne age 83 of Fairfield passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. He was born on June 16, 1942 in Chillicothe, OH the son of the late Elwyn "Andy" and Helen "Pat" (nee Spetnagel) Osborne. He was a graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School and Miami University. Mike was a veteran of The United States Marine Corps. He worked as a pipefitter for many years contributing to many commercial and industrial projects, strongly supported the union and was a member of Sprinkler Fitters Local 669. He is survived by four children Matthew Adams, Jonathan (Heather) Adams, Bryant Adams, Dawn (Kevin George) Adams; four grandchildren Bailey Adams, Ella Adams, Madison George and Kendall George. He adored his granddaughters and bragged about them every opportunity he had. He is also survived by siblings Judy Osborne, Mary (Bud) Malone, Kacy Hayes, Dave (Tarri) Chenault and Amy Chenault; one brother-in-law Ralph Schelter. He also leaves behind many special cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Mike was also preceded in death by his parents Andy (Elwyn) and Babe Osborne and Pat (Helen) and Denny (Charles) Chenault; siblings Russ Osborne, Marti Smith, Terri Schelter and Joe Osborne. Mike was an avid gardener, excellent cook, loved Sci-Fi and good books. He loved to spoil his granddaughters. His Donald Duck impersonation was second to none. He was incredibly kind, generous and always had a good joke to tell. The family would like to thank those that cared for him at Majestic Care of Fairfield. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. The Webster Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.



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