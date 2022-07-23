MICHAEL, Galen Andrew



Galen Andrew Michael of West Milton, age 83, passed away on July 21, 2022. He was born on May 8, 1939, in West Manchester, Ohio, to the late Rudy and Helen (Cloyd) Michael. Along with his parents, Galen was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Ann (Wenning) Michael. He is survived by his daughter Christina (Douglas) Pierce of West Milton, son Douglas Michael of South Bend, Indiana, grandson Shaun (Danielle) Pierce, brother Herman (LaDonna) Michael, sister Connie (Gene) Lanthrop, two nieces and two great-nieces.



Galen and Patricia were married on April 25, 1959, in New Paris, Ohio. They relocated to Edwardsburg, Michigan in 1965, where they raised their family before eventually moving to West Milton in 2005. Galen achieved his pilot's license at the age of 15 and went on to work for Miles Laboratories/Bayer Corporation from 1965 – 2003. During his time there, he worked as a pilot, Chief Pilot, and ultimately Director of the Travel and Aviation Department, logging 21,000 flight hours over the years. He enjoyed flying, riding motorcycles, scooters, and was an amateur race car driver.



A funeral service will held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 10 – 11 AM on Tuesday prior to services. Burial will be in Wares Chapel Cemetery, West Manchester. Memorial contributions may be made in Galen's honor to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, 3230 N. County Rd 25-A, Troy, OH 45373. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.

