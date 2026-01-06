Michael Cornett

Cornett, Michael Lee



Age 84 of Somerville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 1, 2026. He was born on December 23, 1941 in Hamilton, the son of the late John L. Cornett, Sr. and Mary Jane (Straub) Cornett. Michael graduated from Talawanda High School in 1960 and then served in the US Air Force from 1960 – 1964. He married his wife of 63 years, Katherine "Kitty" (Craven) Cornett on July 3, 1962 in Folkston, GA. Michael was a certified welder, working at AK Steel for 38 years until his retirement in 2002. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, but above all was a wonderful husband and father. Michael is survived by his wife, Kitty; daughters, Michelle Cornett, Leslie (Doug Clark) Cornett, and Jill (Josh Caron) Jones; grandchildren, Leigha Cornett, Michael Clark, Aidan Jones, and Peyton Jones; brother, Dana (Karen) Cornett; son-in-law, Ryan Jones; and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, John L. Cornett, Jr. and David L. Cornett. A Visitation will be held from 1pm until 3pm on Thursday, January 8, 2026 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Service will begin at 3pm on Thursday at the funeral home with Lay Minister Jerry Minor officiating. Following cremation, a Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



