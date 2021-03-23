X

MICHAEL, Breck

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MICHAEL, Breck E.

Breck E. Michael, 73, of London, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, in his residence. Born February 8, 1948, in Greenfield, he was a son of Delores (King) and Ralph Michael. A U.S. Navy

veteran, Breck was a dispatcher for London Police Department for 32 years, had worked for the Madison County Sheriff's

Office for over 30 years and was a Madison County Municipal Court Probation Officer for nine years. A member of the

London Church of Christ in Christian Union, the BSSA, he was also a longtime member of the Mid-Ohio Chapter of HOG and had served on the Madison County Veteran's Service

Commission for 23 years.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years Carmen (Dowler) Michael, son Dustin (Kathryn) Michael and their daughters Emma and Ava, son Chad (Melissa) Michael and their

daughter Cayden, brothers Steve (Diana) Preston, Dennis

(Judy) Michael and Greg (Brenda) Michael, sisters Toni (Glenn) Knorr, Linda Blakely and Tia (Paul) Pack, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother Ralph and Goldie Michael, mother and stepfather Delores and

Donald Preston, sisters Patricia McNeal, Sandy Gonzalez and Wendy Orlando, and brother Rick Preston.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND

CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, with Rev. Lee

Stanley and Dr. Teena Gallagher officiating. Interment will follow in Kirkwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Wednesday.

Memorials in Breck's name may be sent to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org. Online condolences for the family may be sent to


www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home

103 North Main Street

London, OH

43140

https://www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.