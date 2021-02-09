MEYERS, Pauline P.



"Peggy"



90, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 6, 2021. She was born June 29, 1930 in Blaze, Kentucky, to Willie and Virginia Lewis who preceded her in death, also preceding her were her beloved husband of 46 years, Robert E. Meyers in 1994; brother, Ivan Lewis and sister, Lillian Burton. Peggy leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Cheryl (Tim)



McKinley; nephew, Chris McKinley; great-niece, Adeline McKinley; numerous other nieces and nephews. She was a member of First Light Church, Vandalia, Ohio, and Huber Heights Senior Citizens. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Arlington Cemetery, Brookville, Ohio, with Pastor John Seagraves presiding.



Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Light Church, Vandalia, Ohio.


