Meyer, William A. "Bill"



age 83, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully with family by his side on March 3, 2025, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was a graduate of Chaminade Catholic High School, Class of 1960.Bill began working at Staubles Pretzels on Xenia Avenue, Blommel Sign, Kirk & Blum, Bill then retired from Harrison Radiator in 1997. Family and friends will gather to honor Bill's life on March 12, 2025, during visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 North Main Street, Centerville, OH 45459. A funeral service will take place on March 13, 2025, at 11:00 AM at St. Henry Church, located at 6696 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 East Lytle-Five Points Road, Centerville, OH 45458. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the ASPCA, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. For full Remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



