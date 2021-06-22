MEYER, Robert T. "Bob"
Bob Meyer went home to be with God on June 10, 2021. Preceding him in death: Bob's parents, Joe and Theresa Meyer; brother-in-law, Mike Yost; sister, Marie Hagan (Mark).
Those remaining to cherish Bob's memory: Wife, Kathy; sister, Terri Stumpf; brother, Bill Meyer (Sarah); sister, Cathy Yost; brother-in-law, John Huddleson (Lynn); Cliff Patterson (Jenny), Mike Huddleson and many relatives, friends and neighbors.
The family will receive friends, 6 p.m. – until time of prayer service (7 p.m.), Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Avance
Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairfield, with Father Larry Tharp, Celebrant.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home Information
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH
45014
https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/