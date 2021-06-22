journal-news logo
X

MEYER, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MEYER, Robert T. "Bob"

Bob Meyer went home to be with God on June 10, 2021. Preceding him in death: Bob's parents, Joe and Theresa Meyer; brother-in-law, Mike Yost; sister, Marie Hagan (Mark).

Those remaining to cherish Bob's memory: Wife, Kathy; sister, Terri Stumpf; brother, Bill Meyer (Sarah); sister, Cathy Yost; brother-in-law, John Huddleson (Lynn); Cliff Patterson (Jenny), Mike Huddleson and many relatives, friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends, 6 p.m. – until time of prayer service (7 p.m.), Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Avance

Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairfield, with Father Larry Tharp, Celebrant.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top