Meyer, Richard W. "Dick"



MEYER, Richard Wesley "Dick", 95, of Huber Heights, died peacefully at home Aug. 26 of natural causes.



Richard was born Aug. 6, 1928, to Arnold and Mildred (Stein) Meyer in Dayton and was one of 10 children.



A member of the Greatest Generation and a Navy veteran of World War II, Richard worked for Dayton Power & Light before joining Seal Tight Window Co., which he eventually owned and ran for more than three decades.



Known alternately and affectionately as Dick, Dad, Grandad and simply Meyer, Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia, whom he married Sept. 8, 1973.



Other survivors include his children Richard (Charlene), Scott (Sonja), and Doug Meyer and Colleen Murphy, Michael (Kimberlee Wilson) Murphy, Dan (Gina) Murphy, Maureen (Kristopher) Murphy-Weiss, Ryan (Dana) Murphy and Kathleen (Guillermo) Murphy-Morales; and 38 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Richard was preceded by his parents and sons Michael and Steven Meyer.



Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, September 1, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Kristopher Weiss officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12 Noon until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight or Capital Hospice in Richard's memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com