MEYER, Gordon Adolph, age 88, of Dayton, passed away Monday, April 7, 2025 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Gordon was a Math Teacher at Wayne High School, retiring after 30 years. He attended Seminary for five years, Graduated with a Master's Degree from the University of Dayton and was an avid Ohio State football fan. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of St. Peter Catholic Church for 59 years, where he was an usher and festival Volunteer. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence & Mary; brothers, Don, Leon, Paul; sisters, Rosemary, Maxine, Alma, Teresa, Catherine. He is survived by his loving & devoted wife, Edwina F.; daughter & son-in-law, Frances & Robert Cercek; son & daughter-in-law, Raymond & Leslie Meyer; sister, Lou Ann Selhorst; brother, Jim Meyer; grandchildren, Benjamin, Brandon, Gavin and Avery; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 10 AM Monday, April 14, 2025 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Deacon Leo Cordonnier officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 13, 2025 from 2-4 PM at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Gordon's memory.



