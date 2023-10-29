Meyer, Clemens M. "Clem"



Clemens "Clem" M. Meyer, 91, of Springfield, passed forward on September 24, 2023. Clem was born on November 8, 1931, in West New York, NJ to the late Clemens J. and Florence (Schaefer) Meyer. He grew up in West New York and Teaneck, New Jersey with his older sister Florence whom he adored. Clem attended Wittenberg University where he was a member of the Phi Mu Delta fraternity. Halfway through college he enlisted in the United States Army, where he proudly served in the Korean War. His voluntary military service was a testament to his strength of character and willingness to make sacrifices for the greater good. Upon returning from Korea, he completed his degree in Chemistry and graduated from Wittenberg in 1958. Clem married the love of his life, Marcia, and they spent 59 ½ unforgettable years together before she passed forward in 2015. He spent his career serving the medical community as an administrator at Community Hospital in Springfield. While raising a family and working full-time Clem attended night school and diligently studied to earn a dual master's degree with honors from Central Michigan University in 1981. Clem loved the game of golf, and after retirement it quickly became a significant part of his life. His love for the greens was clear in the hours he spent playing and the countless friends he met through the game. His most memorable moments were a hole-in-one on the 121-yard, par 3, No. 5 hole at Northwood Hills using a six-iron and winning the Member-Member Green Coat Tournament also at Northwood Hills in 1995 with his oldest son Scott. Clem was a faithful long-time member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served tirelessly over the years in every elected position and countless ministries. It was at Grace where he discovered his greatest and most enduring passion. For 62 years he dedicated his time and beautiful tenor voice to the chancel choir. Clem left a lasting impression on his fellow choir friends and was beloved by everyone in the congregation. Clem is survived by his children and their spouses: Scott (Vicki) Meyer, Keith (Missy) Meyer, and Heidi (Bob) Spitler; five grandchildren: Meghan (Thomas) Morrissey, Kylie Meyer (Jeremy Swafford), Jack Meyer, Keith Meyer, and Cam Spitler; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law David and Marjorie Anderson, brother-in-law Pascal Perri; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his dear sister Florence Perri. Clem was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 4, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 -11:00 a.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Clem's memory may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, 3230 N. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373. To view his memorial video and leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





