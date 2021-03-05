MEYER, Bonnie

MEYER (Ludwig),



Bonnie Sue



Bonnie Sue Meyer (Ludwig) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer on February 25, 2021. She was born on July 11, 1952, in St. Louis, MO, to Kenneth A. and A. Ruth Ludwig. She will be deeply missed by her husband Clifford J. Meyer, her children Chad M.O. Meyer, Keili A. Mistovich, and Lari R. Berry, and her grandchildren Madeleine Mistovich and Carter Berry, as well as another baby Berry due in May. She also will be greatly missed by her sister Carol Van Middlesworth and husband Gary, her brother-in-law Len



Meyer and wife Georgette, and her sons-in-law R. Justin Mistovich and James D. Berry.



Bonnie was a graduate of Afton High School in St. Louis and graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Arts in primary education. She was a gifted educator who touched the lives of her students. After many years in the classroom, Bonnie devoted her energy and educational skills to raising her children and caring for her family. After her children graduated, she worked in HR at TAC Industries in Springfield, OH, and will be remembered by many as the



smiling face greeting them at the door.



Bonnie's life purpose and passion were her family. It's difficult for her children to put into words the way in which Bonnie gave every ounce of her being to their lives. There was never a time when they didn't feel that they were her highest priority, even above herself. Her love, devotion, and selfless giving was profound. She deeply loved her husband, Cliff, and



supported him throughout the many adventures of their nearly 45 years of life together. Her family and friends will remember Bonnie as the sweetest soul to walk the earth with the kindest, most radiant smile.



Due to the pandemic, memorial services will be held for her later this year for friends and family both in Springfield, OH, and St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that



memorial contributions be made in memory of Bonnie to the Bladder Cancer Research Fund (Fund #312290) at the OSU James Cancer Hospital. Gifts can be made online at give.osu.edu/BonnieMeyer or by check mailed to The James at PO Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218-3112.

