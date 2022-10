METZ, Kenneth Allen



Kenneth Allen Metz, 81, of Tipp City, passed away September 26, 2022. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 2-4 pm with a memorial service beginning at 4:00 pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, OH. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.troselchapman.com