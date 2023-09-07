Metcalf, Gloria Ann "Sis"



Gloria Ann Metcalf age 94 passed away at home Monday, September 4, 2023. She was born in Hamilton. She graduated from Hanover School in 1947. On April 21, 1948 she married William Guy Metcalf who preceded her in death. They celebrated 68 years of marriage. Gloria was a Homemaker who loved her family deeply and enjoyed a good game of cards, baking for family and friends, and gardening. She was a member of the former First St. John Church of Christ and charter member of Hanover Ladies Industrial Band. Left to cherish her memory is daughter Carrol Metcalf; grandson Chad (Randi Lynn) Kelley; great grandson Ethan; daughter Connie (John) Walker; granddaughter Elizabeth (Dan) Siegle; great grandchildren Finley, Charlotte; granddaughter Abby (Brian) Cave; great grandchildren Tyler, Emily, Hudson; daughter Caren (Albert) Schlichter; grandson Cameron Hansel; granddaughter Chloe (Logan) Ryan; great grandchildren Caiden, Harper, Corbyn, Quinn; granddaughter Carly Hansel; sisters in law Wanda Hammel, Bonnie Hammel, Dolores Cordrey, Janice Metcalf. She is also survived by many other family and friends. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Guy; parents; parents in law Gordon and Bertha Metcalf; brothers Hal and Russell Hammel; brothers in law Don Metcalf, Paul Metcalf, Bill Cordrey; sister in law Janet Metcalf and nephews Howard and Randy Hammel. Visitation Friday, September 8, 2023 at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Pastor Chris Trumbull officiating. Burial to follow in Darrtown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



