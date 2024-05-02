Metcalf, Billy L.
Billy Metcalf, age 83 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2024, at Kettering Health Network Main Campus, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 2, 1940, in Miamisburg, Ohio, the son of the late Hughie Dale & Laura Christina (Sweeney) Metcalf. Mr. Metcalf was a retired employee of Chrysler with many years of service. Preceded in death by his sister Barbara Metcalf. He is survived by his 2 daughters Charlene Metcalf and Michelle Cook. 3 sisters Gloria McCabe, Nancy Metcalf, Linda (Metcalf) Turley, 3 brothers Denzil Metcalf, Eugene Metcalf, and Dale Metcalf, 1 granddaughter 2 great grandsons, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2024, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery in Miamisburg. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Monday at the funeral home.
