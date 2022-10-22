MESSAROS, Joseph A.



Age 64, passed away peaceably October 19th, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was surrounded by many loved ones at the time of his passing.



Joseph is survived by his only son Joseph (Joey) L. Messaros, his brothers Jess M. Messaros, Mark A. (Barbra) Messaros, Andrew H. (Angela) Conley, and twin sisters Karen Messaros-Langub, and Christine Messaros. Step-brothers Rick, Mark, Kenny Fisher and step-sister Debbie Fisher. Joe had many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins that he held very dearly.



Joseph is preceded in death by his Great-Grandfather Joseph, his Grandfather Joseph, his Father Joseph, Step-Father Robert Fisher, his Mother Raenel Fisher, Grandmother Mary Messaros, Grandmother Donna Kennedy, and many beloved Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.



Joseph never allowed his disability to hamper his quality of life, his knowledge and skill with computers allowed him access to the world, its knowledge, and wonders. He utilized this skill to become a master in gardening and he shared his knowledge by mentoring the ones he loved to help them excel in the craft.



His love abounded and his wonderful caregivers of many years (JoJo, Nikki, and many others) became a part of his family and our family accepted them into our family. It was evident by the observations that the family witnessed, that the love and caring shared between him and his caregivers was abounding.



Above and beyond, a lifetime of loving sacrifice, of caring for others was observed by the family. The self-lessness and self-sacrifice for one's brother that can never be repaid. Jesse Messaros, devoted brother and best friend, gave all to stay and care for his brother Joseph. No words could ever express Joe's gratitude. Very few people could exemplify the inner strength and love that Jess gave to be with Joe every day. From Joe to Jess, thank you little brother!



Joe will be greatly missed, but we rest assured that he walks in Heaven, with his head held high, with love and respect!



Last respects can be given Sunday, October 23, 2022, 3-5PM at Glickler Funeral Home, 1849 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH.

