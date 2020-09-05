Mescher, Edgar Anthony

MESCHER, Sr., Edgar Anthony Edgar Anthony Mescher, Sr., age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born February 8, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio. Ed was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-papaw. His blue eyes, smile, and infectious personality lit up a room. He retired from GM as a Tool & Die maker. In earlier years, Ed enjoyed spending time at his home in Indian Lake, fishing, traveling, and taking cruises. He enjoyed working on projects and mentoring others. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marcella and Alford Firestone; first wife, Mary M. Mescher; sisters, Charlene Williams and Maryann; and brother, Bobby Lee Firestone. Ed will be missed by his loving wife of 23 years, Reba; children, Edgar, Jr. (Carolyn) Mescher, Wanda (Leonard) Dickess, Rodney (Becky) Mescher, Douglas Perdue, Franca Perdue, Donetta Bennett, Melissa (Jason) Rabold, Frank (Theresa) Perdue; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Dusty (Debbie) Firestone; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. Family will receive friends Sunday, September 6, 2020, from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ed's memory to the Dayton Food Bank. Visit www.newcomer dayton.com to share a memory of Ed or leave a condolence for his family.

