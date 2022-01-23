MERTZMAN, Paul H.



Age 91, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Friday, January 21, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Rose Mertzman; loving wife of 50 years, Pearl Mertzman; sister, Ruth Hollinger and brother, Stanley Mertzman. He is survived by his son, Paul (Liz) Mertzman; daughters, Brenda (Pat) Vandewater, Joyce Clark and Kelly Schneberger; 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He retired from Delco Products after many years of employment. Paul was a truly loving dad, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed playing pool and golf. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-10:30 am on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont



Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Mass of



Christian Burial will begin at 11am at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St. Dayton, OH 45410 on Friday with burial to immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in



Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's memory may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



