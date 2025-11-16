Merton Crichton

Crichton, Merton James "Mert"



Merton James Crichton passed away on November 3, 2025 after a long full life. Mert was born in Uniontown, PA, the son of Merton Wygant and Sofi (Clark) Crichton. To the Crichton family he was fondly known as Jimmy. He grew up in Uniontown, and then moved to Pittsburgh to attend the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for Duquesne Light for his entire career. He also served in the Army Reserves, travelling often to the Aberdeen Proving Grounds to perform his service. He met his wife Nancy while at Pitt, and they were married in 1959. The two of them started their family, and moved to Monroeville, PA, where they lived for 47 years. His childhood in Uniontown included watching the circus trains coming into town, and from that he developed a life-long love of trains. He also loved doing things with his kids, including many amusement parks (although he usually just rode the train, of course.) He also loved to read and spent many hours with his books. Later in life he and Nancy became world travelers, going to Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. They moved to the Dayton, OH area in 2009 to be closer to family. He is preceded in death by his dear Nancy, son Steven, daughter-in-law Amber, brother Art, and sister-in-law Sally. He is survived by his daughter Sharon, son-in-law Matt, grandson Ben, daughter-in-law Ann, grandsons Neil and Noah, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services will be held in the chapel at David's Cemetery in Kettering, OH on Nov 21 at 1:00pm, with a family visitation beginning at 12:30pm. Flower donations are welcome, as are donations to the charity of the donor's choice, or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



