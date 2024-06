Mershon (Eichenlaub), Kathryn Ruth



Kathryn Ruth (Eichenlaub) Mershon, age 88 of Plain City, Ohio passed away on June 27th, 2024. Please visit www.fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com for complete obituary and service information. Ferguson Funeral Home Plain City, Ohio is honored to care for the Mershon family.



