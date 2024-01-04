Mershad, Frederick Joseph "Fred"



age 80 of Miami Township passed away peacefully from a long battle with Alzheimers/Dementia, surrounded by family at Vienna Spring Health Campus Sunday, December 31, 2023. He was born February 4, 1943 in Cincinnati, graduated from Xavier High School in 1961 & Xavier University in 1965. He went on to have a long successful career in retail and retired as President & CEO of Elder Beerman in 2001. Preceded in death by his sister, Anita Tranter. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Linda (Seibel). He is survived in death by his daughter, Lee Mershad-Thomas (Jason), & sons, Joseph Mershad (Beth) and Michael Mershad (Jennifer). He was a doting Grandfather (Gido) to Steven, Megan, Madison, Bailey, Alex, Reese & Aspen, Great Gido to Connor, Leo, Ryan and Blakely, and his sister, Jo Ann Evans. The family would like to express their thanks for the compassionate care and support provided by Vienna Springs Health Campus in Miamisburg. Viewing will begin at 10:30 at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, Saturday, January 6th and Catholic service at 12:00. Internment will follow at Calvary Cemetery of Dayton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Miami Valley Alzheimers Association. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com