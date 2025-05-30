Merritt, Jack L.



Merritt, Jack L., 85 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, May 24, 2025 in his home. He was born in Washington Court House, Ohio on August 12, 1939 the son of Thomas and Bertha (Crone) Merritt. Jack retired as a firefighter in 1989 from the Springfield Fire Rescue Division after 30 years of service. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Joan (Phillips); sister and brother-in-law, Joella and Harold Stevenson and two great friends, Wayne Crew and Mick Moor. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A firefighter turnout will be held at 1:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service with Fire Division Chaplain Joe Kelly officiating. Entombment will be held in Rose Hill Mausoleum.



